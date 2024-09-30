Vicky Zahed announces new series inspired by real-life tragedy

Vicky Zahed has recently unveiled his latest project for iScreen, an upcoming web-series titled "Chokro", starring Tawsif Mahbub and Tasnia Farin. The streaming platform also released a poster with the thought-provoking caption, "When will the cruel circle end?"

In addition to the leads, the series will feature AK Azad Shetu, Shahed Ali, Marshia Shawon, and others. Known for his mastery in crafting gripping horror stories, Zahed has fans eagerly anticipating a fresh experience from the talented director.

The series draws inspiration from a tragic real-life event that shook the nation on July 11, 2007, when nine members of a family committed suicide by throwing themselves under a train in the Kashor area of Mymensingh municipality. The shocking incident made headlines across the country.

However, Zahed clarified in a recent media interview, "This is not directly the story of the Adam family. You could say it's the story of another unfortunate family, similar to theirs. I've tried to delve into the reasons behind such events. I began working on this project in 2022 and encountered several obstacles and challenges along the way, but at last, the story is ready to be told."

He further shared, "In the beginning, I approached many people, but no one was willing to take on the project. Eventually, I prepared everything and began working, but we couldn't shoot continuously. There was always one obstacle after another, and we faced some issue at every step. After overcoming all these hurdles, the project was finally completed, only to be blocked by the censor board."

Since the story deals with a highly sensitive subject, Zahed and his team wanted to ensure the series went through the proper censoring process. "Even though they initially gave us some corrections, the project was eventually halted," he revealed.

Viewers will have to wait for the series' release on the OTT platform to learn more about this harrowing tale. The project is speculated to hit iScreen on October 10.