Rumman Rashid Khan launches celebrity podcast ‘Behind the Fame’ with Mehazabien

Popular TV host and screenwriter Rumman Rashid Khan is launching his new celebrity podcast "Behind the Fame with RRK", premiering today with Mehazabien Chowdhury as the first guest.

The hourlong premiere episode will air on August 2, simultaneously on Maasranga Television and Radio Dinraat 93.6 FM. New episodes will follow every Saturday at 9pm. "Behind the Fame with RRK" promises unfiltered, longform conversations with some of Bangladesh's most beloved public figures—starting with a candid, rarely seen side of Mehazabien.

"She opened up in ways we've never seen before," said Rumman Rashid Khan, adding that this episode will be nearly two hours long and completely uncut.

The show is produced by ZI Faisal and is designed to go deeper than surface-level celebrity interviews. The tone is intimate, personal, and structured to bring out stories that often get lost in fast-paced TV interviews or press junkets.

Khan himself has long been a familiar face in Bangladesh's entertainment scene. Over the past 22 years, he has hosted the red carpet of the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards for 17 consecutive years and even wrote the script for the main show this year. He has also been the face of Maasranga TV's popular morning program, "Ranga Shokal", for more than a decade and currently serves as the channel's creative head.

His versatility spans hosting, scripting, and filmmaking. He's interviewed an array of global and regional stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Rampal, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Jagjit Singh, Rituparno Ghosh, Adnan Sami, Akshay Kumar, and Pritam Chakraborty, among others.

As a screenwriter, Khan has written 109 TV dramas and three films since 2009. His debut feature "Purnodoirgho Prem Kahini" became the highest-grossing Bangladeshi film of 2013, while his most recent "Bishwoshundori" won National Film Awards in eight categories, including Best Film.

He also played a pioneering role in conceptualising and hosting major music events like "Dhaka International Folk Fest", for which he scripted and hosted the first edition.

With "Behind the Fame with RRK", Khan hopes to reimagine celebrity conversations for a new era—focusing less on soundbites and more on stories, memories, and moments that shaped their careers and lives.

