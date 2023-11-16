TV & Film
Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 06:32 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tanjin Tisha clears the air regarding ongoing rumours

Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:53 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 06:32 PM
Photo: Collected

Earlier in the day, popular actress Tanjin Tisha was reported to have been hospitalised, and the matter was confirmed by Ahsan Habib Nasim, the president of Actors' Equity Bangladesh, who in turn sent his thoughts and prayers to her.

However, moments ago, Tanjin Tisha clarified what transpired with her by posting on her official Facebook page. She wrote, "I came across news with misinformation today, and I want to clear it up for everyone. The fact is, I was in a bad state after suffering from food poisoning last night, so I took a sleeping pill, and as a side effect, I vomited and went to the hospital for emergency assistance. I am now completely healthy."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

To address the rumors about her attempted suicide, she firmly stated, "My father passed away two years ago, and that made me so strong that I will never take a drastic course of action for myself or any individual in my life."

"I want to tell everyone something I have said before: artistes have personal lives. I don't mind at all if you talk about that personal life. But I may have something to say about my personal life, too," she added.

Tanjin Tisha hospitalised
Read more

Tanjin Tisha hospitalised

"I will soon hold a press conference with journalists for my well-wishers by mentioning the names of people who have harmed me or are trying to harm me. Thank you," the actress concluded.

Related topic:
Tanjin Tisharumors on social mediarumors
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tanjin Tisha encounters car accident

Tanjin Tisha encounters car accident

Tanjin Tisha

Tanjin Tisha

Tanjin Tisha suffers from fever, returns home from hospital

Tanjin Tisha suffers from fever, returns home from hospital

Popular actor and model Tanjin Tisha

Tanjin Tisha The busy birthday girl

Pori-Razz's relationship at a crossroads

Pori-Razz's relationship at a crossroads

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৪২৯

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৫২৮ জন মারা গেলেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

১৮ ডিসেম্বর প্রতীক বরাদ্দের আগে নির্বাচনী প্রচারণা নয়: ইসি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে