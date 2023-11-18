Amit Sana alleges manipulation in 'Indian Idol 1' voting process

Amit Sana, who gained fame as the runner-up of 'Indian Idol 1,' recently made shocking revelations regarding the reality show's voting manipulation. After nearly two decades, he accused the broadcasting channel of sabotaging his voting lines to ensure Abhijeet Sawant's victory in the inaugural season of the popular singing competition.

Back in 2004, the showdown between Amit Sana and Abhijeet Sawant captivated audiences during the thrilling finale of 'Indian Idol 1.' Despite both contestants showcasing exceptional talent and captivating hearts with their melodious voices, Abhijeet emerged as the winner, leaving Amit as the first runner-up.

In a recent interview with Sidharth Kannan, Amit Sana disclosed that his voting lines were deliberately blocked two days before the finale. He stated, "My voting lines got blocked out two days before the last day. It doesn't get blocked on its own. A lot of people say that there was some political influence involved during that period of time, but that's all-just heresy. I haven't researched it on my own." This revelation hinted at possible interference and manipulation within the voting process, casting a shadow over the authenticity of the competition's outcome.

Furthermore, Amit Sana expressed regret for not addressing this issue earlier and even apologised to Abhijeet Sawant. He humorously remarked that Abhijeet gained significant recognition after actress Shilpa Shetty praised his smile during one of the show's episodes, changing people's perceptions of him.

Reflecting on his relationship with Rahul Vaidya, the show's second runner-up, Amit recalled occasional conflicts, mentioning that Rahul often provoked him. He also hinted at Rahul's inclination towards wielding influence, citing his connections within powerful circles.

Following his 'Indian Idol 1' journey, Amit Sana participated in 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar,' faced an early elimination, and ventured into playback singing in Bollywood, contributing to films like 'Kalyug' and 'Delhi Heights.'

These revelations by Amit Sana have sparked discussions about the transparency and fairness of reality TV competitions, raising questions about the integrity of the acclaimed singing contest, 'Indian Idol 1.'