Shakira and Karol G win big at Latin Grammys 2023

The Latin Grammys of 2023 hailed Shakira and Karol G as the standout victors of the night, bagging three awards each, at the 24th edition of the celebrated event recognising achievements in the Latin music realm.

Karol G, expressing her amazement at how her music had impacted numerous lives, expressed gratitude after winning the coveted album of the year. The event made history as the first time it was held outside the United States, with Seville, Spain, being the chosen venue.

Shakira secured song of the year and pop song of the year for her work on "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53", and her collaboration with Karol G on "TQG" earned her the title of best urban/fusion performance. The Colombian icon dedicated her accolades to her children, vowing to maintain happiness, a promise she made to them.

In her speech, Shakira acknowledged the support of her Spanish audience during challenging times, potentially alluding to personal hardships like her separation from footballer Gerard Pique and legal issues regarding tax affairs in Spain. Karol G also shared her joy about the show, emphasising the impact of her special album on her life.

Although Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia delivered a captivating performance honouring flamenco, she did not secure any award. The spotlight however shone on Laura Pausini, who, in a historic first, became the only artiste of non-Iberian heritage to receive the Person of the Year honour.

Despite the night's celebration, controversies brewed amongst fans. Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny's lack of success raised eyebrows, despite his feature on Eladio Carrion's "Coco Chanel", which claimed the Best Rap/Hip-hop Song award. Criticism also surfaced over the choice of Seville as the event's venue due to a lucrative deal with the regional government. Some fans expressed discontent, citing a perceived lack of representation and an excessive number of awards going to Spanish recipients.

The conversations on social media echoed a sentiment among certain fans who yearned for the Latin Grammys to return to Latin America. This expressed a desire for increased diversity in representation and a stronger connection to the cultural heartland of Latin music.