Colombia coach upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show

PHOTO: REUTERS/FACEBOOK

Colombia will seek their second continental title when they take on defending champions Argentina at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but the clash will not be the only spectacle with Shakira doing the half-time show.

CONMEBOL confirmed the performance would last 20 minutes, and Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said he disagreed with the decision to extend the break as it could affect the players' fitness, adding that South American football's governing body had sanctioned late arrivals on the pitch after half-time.

"Regarding the show, I hope all enjoy it, Shakira is an excellent artist. I found out today. I think it should be like any other game, the 15 minutes according to the rules," Lorenzo told a press conference on Saturday.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK

"When we have gone out at 16 we have been fined, now there is a show and we have to go out at 20 or 25, with the impact it can have on the players, they might cool down and we know what it costs those minutes of recovery in the dressing room."

The coach added he expected his team to play a flawless game to beat Argentina, and highlighted the role of veteran defender James Rodriguez, who has been crucial in the squad.

"If we hadn't done a good performance, we wouldn't be here. To beat Argentina we have to be the best version of ourselves and multiply it,"

"James has had a very good tournament. We are lucky that he is doing well, that he has taken the leadership of the team and that the team have supported him. He is undoubtedly one of the best in the Copa," Lorenzo said.

ট্রাম্প
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

ট্রাম্পকে হত্যার উদ্দেশ্যেই গুলি: এফবিআই

একজন প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী বিবিসি নিউজকে বলেছেন, তিনি সন্দেহভাজনকে রাইফেল নিয়ে ছাদে হামাগুড়ি দিতে দেখেছেন এবং সঙ্গে সঙ্গেই পুলিশকে জানানোর চেষ্টা করেছেন। তবে তার আগেই ওই ব্যক্তি গুলি চালাতে শুরু করেন। 

৬ মিনিট আগে
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

নির্বাচনী প্রচারে ট্রাম্পের ওপর গুলি, বন্দুকধারী নিহত (ভিডিও)

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
