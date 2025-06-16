It’s painful to see how immigrants are treated in the US: Shakira

Global pop icon Shakira has opened up about the deepening sense of fear and uncertainty immigrants are facing in the United States under Donald Trump's administration, calling the current climate "painful to see."

In a candid conversation with BBC News, the Colombian-born singer reflected on her early days in the US and the stark contrast she feels today.

"I was only 19 when I moved to the US, like many other Colombian immigrants who come to this country looking for a better future," she said, recalling how she leaned on the poetry of Leonard Cohen, Walt Whitman, and Bob Dylan to master English and grasp the craft of songwriting.

Shakira, now 48, rose to global stardom with a string of hits including "Hips Don't Lie", which topped the Billboard Hot 100. Her decades-spanning career has earned her four Grammy Awards, the most recent being Best Latin Pop Album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" at the 2025 Grammys.

Yet despite her success, the singer says the experience of immigrants has only become more fraught and fearful in recent years. "It means living in constant fear," Shakira said. "And it's painful to see."

Since Trump's return to the White House, his administration has intensified immigration enforcement, triggering widespread anxiety in immigrant communities. In cities like Los Angeles, protests have erupted in response to aggressive ICE raids and allegations of unlawful detainment, prompting national outcry.

Shakira, whose identity has long been rooted in her Latin heritage, stressed the importance of unity in such polarising times. "Now, more than ever, we have to remain united," she urged. "Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane."

Earlier this year, while accepting her Grammy, she dedicated her win "to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," adding, "You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you."

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated following President Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles in an effort to suppress protests. California Governor Gavin Newsom has formally objected, demanding the federal government "rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles County and return them to my command."

The legal tug-of-war over who controls the troops is now moving through the courts. An appeals court has temporarily blocked a federal judge's order requiring Trump to hand back authority to the state. A formal hearing is expected on Tuesday.