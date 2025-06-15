Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Gracie Abrams and others rally against Trump’s authoritarianism

Hollywood heavyweights took to the streets this weekend, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with protesters under the bold rallying cry of "No Kings". Their message: resistance to authoritarianism and unity for democracy, just hours before President Donald Trump's military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army and his birthday.

In New York City, Mark Ruffalo braved the rain to address MSNBC, "Because we see our democracy is in real trouble. We see a president who has made himself a king and dictator… We're disgusted and we're scared, and we know that the only way… to fight this now is for the people to come together." Ruffalo criticised the administration's repeated use of executive orders and court defiance, as well as family separations at the border.

On the West Coast, Jimmy Kimmel protested alongside his parents in San Francisco's South Bay. In an Instagram post, he praised the "huge, inspiring and yes — peaceful" crowd, noting how his upbringing taught him that "the most important words ever spoken are 'Love one another.'"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus also marched in Los Angeles, sharing a photo of her sign reading, "The only monarch I like is a butterfly" with the hashtag #NoKings. Natasha Rothwell, star of "The White Lotus", displayed a bold sign declaring, "You are trash," equally labelling it under #NoKings. Moby prompted action in an Instagram video, "No kings. We need to do everything we can to protect democracy: protest, donate, post, run for office, vote, organise."

The wave extended to younger stars: Olivia Rodrigo flashed a sign on her Instagram Story, "in our USA", while Gracie Abrams posted slogans like "Free speech is not an insurrection" and Desmond Tutu's warning, "If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

Other participants included Dan Bucatinsky (with Marisa Tomei), Ayo Edebiri, Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Glenn Close, Anna Kendrick, Tessa Thompson, Amy Lee, Bob the Drag Queen, and Morgan Fairchild, all amplifying messages of democracy and solidarity under the "No Kings" banner.

By evening, Washington, DC, was prepared for Trump's military parade. But on the coasts and beyond, a chorus of voices rose—not in celebration, but in warning. Their signs were simple, their resolve strong: no monarchs, only democratic principles.