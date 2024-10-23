Shakira breaks major Taylor Swift record before global tour

Taylor Swift made history when her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour ever and the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. However, Shakira's upcoming world tour has already surpassed this milestone.

According to Marca, the 47-year-old Colombian singer, who faced a legal dispute last year over alleged unpaid taxes in Spain, achieved a new milestone by becoming the first female artiste to sell out five consecutive shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros. This venue, the city's second-largest stadium, accommodates approximately 65,000 attendees.

Due to the overwhelming demand for her tickets, Shakira had to delay her North American tour and move her shows to larger stadiums.

According to the Daily Mail, Shakira shared the news with her fans on social media to celebrate the achievement, stating, "Mexico dear, five dates at the Estadio GNP. We broke the record."

"Our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible," Shakira shared on her Instagram Stories on Friday, as reported by Billboard, mentioning the strong demand for tickets and the addition of extra shows.

"As a result, we're elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour," she announced.

Shakira's earlier single, "Soltera", achieved an impressive 26 million views in its first week. Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, named after her successful album, is set to kick off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11, 2025. The tour will then continue with performances in Peru, Colombia (her home country), Chile, Argentina, and Mexico.

The tour will resume in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 13, following a break from March to May. After that, Shakira will head to various locations in the Northeast, South, and West regions.