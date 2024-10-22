Original Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno passes away at 66

Paul Di'Anno, the original frontman of the iconic heavy metal group Iron Maiden, has passed away at the age of 66.

Born Paul Andrews, Di'Anno made his mark on the band's early career, contributing to their first two albums, "Iron Maiden" and "Killers". These records helped solidify Iron Maiden's status as a key player in the new wave of British heavy metal.

In 1981, Di'Anno parted ways with the band, and Bruce Dickinson stepped in as his replacement. Reflecting on his departure, Di'Anno admitted that his lifestyle at the time, filled with constant partying, had taken a toll, saying it was unfair to the band, the fans, and himself.

The band's current members honoured Di'Anno, expressing that they were "all deeply saddened" by his passing.

In a social media statement, bassist Steve Harris commented on how "heartbreaking" it was that Di'Anno was no longer with them. He added, "At least he was still performing up until recently. It was something that kept him motivated, being on stage whenever possible. We will all miss him. Rest in peace, mate."

The band continued their tribute, stating: "Paul's immense contribution to Iron Maiden was crucial in setting us on the course we've followed as a band for nearly five decades. His groundbreaking role as our frontman and vocalist, both in live performances and on our first two albums, will be warmly remembered not only by us but also by fans across the world."

Paul Di'Anno's passing was confirmed by his record label, Conquest Music, on behalf of his family.

In the announcement, they revealed that Di'Anno had "died peacefully at his home in Salisbury," though no details about the cause of death were provided.

"Conquest Music is honoured to have had Paul Di'Anno as part of our artiste family. We encourage his countless fans to raise a glass in his honour," the statement continued.

Born in 1958 in Chingford, East London, Di'Anno performed with several bands during his teenage years while working as both a butcher and a chef.

In 1977, Di'Anno crossed paths with Steve Harris, who was on the hunt for a vocalist to front his rising metal band, Iron Maiden. After auditioning, Di'Anno secured the role.

At the time, their unique sound stood out against the backdrop of the punk rock scene, making it tough to book gigs outside of London. To overcome this, the band decided to create a demo tape to generate interest.

This demo, later known as "The Soundhouse Tapes", featured three tracks and quickly earned the band a dedicated underground following, with 5,000 copies sold through mail order.

By 1979, the band had inked a deal with EMI and began work on their debut album, "Iron Maiden".

Despite being produced in a rush, the album left a lasting mark, blending punk's raw energy with hard-hitting rock riffs. It set the stage for the development of heavy metal throughout the 1980s.

The band's debut album shot up to number four on the UK album chart in April 1980, and their single "Running Free" brought them a breakthrough appearance on the popular TV show "Top of the Pops".

Their second album, "Killers" (1981), featured an even heavier sound. However, after an extensive world tour, Di'Anno either parted ways with the band or was asked to leave.

Regardless of the reason, Di'Anno admitted that fame had taken its toll on him.

"I was already living a pretty wild lifestyle, but things got out of control," he shared in an interview with Rock Hard magazine in 2004. "I was in another world, and the rest of the band was right there with me."

With Bruce Dickinson stepping in as the new frontman, Iron Maiden skyrocketed to success, producing classic heavy metal hits like "Run to the Hills" and "Can I Play with Madness," cementing their place as one of rock's greatest bands.

However, Di'Anno never harboured any ill feelings toward the band or his successor.

"People think we had issues with each other, but that's completely untrue," he told SDTV in an interview last month. "That's just the media stirring things up."

He also dismissed claims that he had been unfairly compensated for his work on Iron Maiden's first two albums, which included co-writing notable tracks such as "Remember Tomorrow," "Killers," "Sanctuary," and "Running Free."

"Honestly, it's nobody's business, but I was paid very well," he told Rock Hard in 2022. "They took care of me. That's all there is to it."

After parting ways with Iron Maiden, Di'Anno's fierce and gritty vocal style became an inspiration for heavy metal bands like Metallica, Pantera, and Sepultura.

Di'Anno remained active in the music scene, both as a solo artiste and as part of bands such as Gogmagog, Battlezone, Praying Mantis, and Killers.

In recent years, he had been performing while confined to a wheelchair due to severe health issues, including lymphedema, which causes tissue swelling. In 2022, his fans rallied to help him fund major knee surgery in Croatia.

Despite these challenges, Di'Anno maintained a busy touring schedule, performing over 100 shows in both 2023 and 2024.

Last month, a career-spanning album titled "The Book of the Beast" was released, featuring highlights from his solo work, along with two reimagined versions of Iron Maiden tracks, "Tomorrow" and "Wrathchild."

A documentary chronicling his life is also set to be released by the end of this year.