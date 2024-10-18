Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 12:54 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 01:09 PM

Music

One Direction breaks silence on Liam Payne’s passing

Arts & Entertainment Desk
One Direction breaks silence on Liam Payne’s passing
Photos: Collected | Design: Dowel Biswas

Former One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have spoken out for the first time since the tragic passing of their former bandmate, Liam Payne. In a heartfelt joint statement released on Thursday, the group expressed their grief and love for Payne, who died aged 31.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."

— --Louis, Zayn, Niall, and Harry.

The former bandmates honoured Payne, emphasising the profound impact he had on their lives and careers. In a separate post, Styles shared his feeling of devastation, "His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend." Styles also sent his condolences to Payne's family, especially the late singer's son, Bear.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Tomlinson, deeply affected by Payne's death, called him "my boy, one of my best friends, my brother." He shared how they had often discussed working together again, reflecting on Payne's immense talents as a songwriter and performer. "Liam was, in my opinion, the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us, Liam. I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye."

He also extended a heartfelt message to Payne's son, expressing, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got the chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I love you."

Zayn Malik shared an emotional tribute, revealing that he has been sending his thoughts to his late friend in the hopes that Payne could hear him. "I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile." 

Malik honoured Payne's undeniable leadership and musical talents, recalling how Payne guided them through their early years in the band. "I lost a brother when you left us, and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly."

Liam Payne passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday after falling from a balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel. Local authorities reported that Payne suffered "extremely serious injuries," and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Buenos Aires Security Ministry later revealed that police had been called to the hotel after reports of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol." Payne's death has been ruled as a "doubtful death," though officials noted that he appeared to be alone at the time of the fall.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as "polytrauma, internal and external haemorrhage." The incident is under investigation, although there were no immediate signs of foul play. Payne had been seen attending Horan's concert in South America just days before his death.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles

Payne's family also released a statement, mourning the loss of their son, "We are heartbroken," said his parents, Karen and Geoff. "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

One Direction, formed during the UK's X-Factor in 2010, became one of the best-selling boy bands, of all time. Known for chart-topping hits like "What Makes You Beautiful", "Story of My Life", and "Little Things", the group released five albums before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Payne then embarked on a solo career, signing with Capitol Records UK and releasing his debut single, "Strip That Down," in 2017.

Payne's tragic passing has shocked fans and colleagues alike, with many mourning the loss of a talented artiste and cherished friend. His legacy as both a musician and a beloved public figure will be remembered by millions.

