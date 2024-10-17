Tributes pour in for Liam Payne

A multitude of celebrities from around the globe have been expressing their condolences following the unexpected passing of Liam Payne, the former member of One Direction.

Payne tragically lost his life at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

MTV expressed its condolences releasing a statement, stating, "We are heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Liam Payne. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly challenging time."

Shortly after, socialite and singer Paris Hilton shared her sadness on X, posting, "Heartbreaking to hear about @LiamPayne's passing. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, my friend."

Irish pop duo Jedward, who gained prominence on "The X Factor like One Direction", shared their condolences, remarking, "Rest in peace, Liam Payne. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

They also sent a message to his ex-partner, Cheryl Cole, stating, "Wishing strength to Cheryl, his son Bear, and the entire One Direction family."

Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav took to social media to express his sorrow, posting, "Rest in peace, Liam Payne. Gone way too soon."

Rylan, another "X Factor" alum, wrote, "Heartbreaking news. So tragic and far too young. Rest in peace, Liam."

US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth honoured Liam Payne by sharing a photo of the two together without a caption. In his Instagram stories, he expressed his disbelief, writing: "I'm in shock. Liam was always incredibly kind to me. He was one of the first big names I collaborated with. I can't believe he's gone."

Puth also posted a video with Payne, adding, "I'm heartbroken right now. May he rest in peace."

Anne Twist, mother of Harry Styles, shared a broken heart emoji on Instagram along with the caption, "Just a boy…"

Boyzone's Mikey Graham reacted to the tragic news on X, saying, "Rest in peace, Liam Payne. Such heartbreaking news. In his memory, record labels should consider having psychologists on staff to support their young talents. Fame can be incredibly overwhelming, especially today—so much money, but no guidance. Lots of people saying yes, but no one being truly honest."

"X Factor" host Dermot O'Leary posted a black-and-white photo of himself with Payne during the show. "This is devastating news. I remember him as a 14-year-old arriving at the 'X Factor' auditions, wowing us with Sinatra. He was passionate about singing, always a joy to be around—grateful, polite, and humble. Sending all my love and prayers to his family."

Former One Direction hairstylist Lou Teasdale shared on X, "Sending love to all."

One Direction guitarist Dan Richards posted on Instagram, saying, "This feels unreal… still trying to process it all. My thoughts are with Liam's family."

Max George, lead singer of The Wanted, posted a tribute on X, "Devastated. Liam was incredibly supportive during one of the hardest periods of my life. I'll never forget that. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, Liam."

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on "Get Low," expressed his shock, "RIP Liam… I can't believe this is happening… it's truly heartbreaking."

Singer Corbyn Besson shared a picture of One Direction and wrote, "This Liam Payne news has left me speechless… One Direction was such an inspiration for me during my "WDW" days. It's a reminder that you never know when it's your time. Tell your friends and family you love them today and every day."

"Fifty Shades of Grey" author E L James shared her grief, remarking, "I'm devastated to hear of Liam Payne's tragic passing. I can hardly believe it. My deepest condolences to his family."

The Brit Awards posted a photo of Payne, sharing, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Music platforms Spotify and Amazon Music each shared messages of condolence on their social media accounts.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan also expressed his shock on X, stating, "Good grief… what a heartbreaking tragedy."