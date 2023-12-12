Google reveals ‘Barbie’ and Shakira amongst the most searched in 2023

According to Google's annual review, 2023 witnessed significant films and celebrity deaths.

In 2023, the most searched films were "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer", especially when people weren't seeking news about those who passed. Footballers Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane received substantial search attention, while Shakira topped the list in music.

The results are determined by the terms that experienced the most significant spike in searches in 2023 compared to previous years. Cinema-goers set records by watching "Barbie", depicting the doll's feminist awakening, and "Oppenheimer", chronicling the development of the atomic bomb, consecutively.

The films generated £30 million in their opening weekend, marking the best performance for the industry since 2019.

Meanwhile, Shakira made headlines twice in 2023. She first drew attention in January for her song about her ex-partner Gerard Pique, which set YouTube records in Latin America.

Later in the year, Shakira remained in the spotlight during the second half after facing accusations of tax fraud in Spain. She settled the case out of court for €7.5 million (£6.5 million) while maintaining her denial of any wrongdoing.

Predictably, numerous searches in 2023 were focused on information about individuals who passed away. Matthew Perry, the "Friends" star who died in October at the age of 54, topped the global searches in this category.

Gamers held a special affection for Perry due to his portrayal of Benny in "Fallout: New Vegas".

In the UK, Tina Turner, Sinead O'Connor, and Paul O'Grady were also widely searched, along with S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole, who passed away just weeks after the band announced a comeback tour.

French footballer Kylian Mbappe, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, ranked among the most-searched athletes in 2023. Additionally, Englishman Harry Kane secured a spot on the list following his high-profile £86.4 million move to Bayern Munich in August.

However, the athlete who attracted the most online searches may not be well-known to many in the UK: Damar Hamlin, an American football player for the Buffalo Bills. He collapsed during a National Football League game in January and was revived on the field.