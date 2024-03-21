Shakira says ‘it's good' to not have a husband

Shakira and Gerard Piqué went through a controversial separation, ,two years ago. Reportedly, the Spanish footballer and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer couldn't make their relationship work due to long distance. However, many newspaper stated that their separation was due to Gerard's alleged cheating on the popular singer.

Since then, Shakira has embraced single life, cherishing precious moments with her children Milan and Sasha while also thriving in her musical career.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 47-year-old "She Wolf" singer shared how being a single mom and residing away from Barcelona has influenced her artistic journey.

The Latin pop star feels her music career has flourished since being single.

"In a sense, it's liberating not having a husband because... I don't know, it was weighing me down," she expressed. "Now I'm motivated. I'm inspired to write songs and create music. It's become a compulsive urge for me, one I didn't experience before."

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June 2022 through a joint statement. Following their split, Shakira and her sons relocated from Barcelona, Spain, to Miami, USA. Shakira also shared insights into how she discussed the separation with her children.

In the same interview, she remarked, "That whole experience taught me many lessons. As you mentioned, society often encourages us to hide our emotions from our children. But I believe that's a mistake because they're perceptive and interpret things in various ways... Being brave enough to discuss matters openly with them allows us to understand their perspective on reality. It's about initiating a conversation, fostering dialogue where they can express their views and embrace their vulnerability."

She emphasised that children "can sense when adults aren't being truthful" and underscored their desire for "honesty above all."

On March 22, Shakira will debut her 12th studio album, titled "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women Don't Cry Anymore), marking her first album release in seven years.

The 16-track LP will include eight brand-new songs, a remix, and seven previously released singles, such as "Music Sessions Vol 53" with Bizarrap, "TQG" with Karol G, "Te Felicito" with Rauw Alejandro, and "Copa Vacía" with Manuel Turizo.