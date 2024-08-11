‘Awaaz Uda-Kotha Ko’: Chobir Hat reopens after a decade

Chobir Hat, a longstanding hub for students and progressives, reopened after a decade-long closure, symbolising much more than a physical space—it embodies a cultural spirit. The inaugural concert of the "newly independent Bangladesh", titled "Awaaz Uda-Kotha Ko", has recently taken place at Chobir Hat in Suhrawardy Udyan.

The concert was organised by students and cultural activists on Saturday (August 10).

Closed during the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, Chobir Hat regained life following widespread student protests demanding quota reform, leading to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5. This cultural revival culminated in the "Awaaz Uda-Kotha Ko" concert.

Commencing at 4pm, the open platform welcomed musicians, poets, filmmakers, photographers, artists, and liberal-minded individuals, enriching the event's atmosphere. The programme opened with Tulkalam band's rendition of "Mone Pore Jay", honouring martyrs of the anti discrimination student movement. Faria, from Tulkalam and an event organiser, highlighted their commitment to rebuilding Bangladesh. She emphasised the need for societal justice and well-being.

The newly formed band, HO3DiVE, performed Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McG", celebrating student sacrifices and freedom from the dictatorship's grip.

Jahir Rayhan's band presented "Pakhi Ure", echoing student-government tensions, advocating for free speech and rights in the digital age. Rapper Hannan captivated the crowd with his rebellious anthem "Awaaz Uda", reflecting on his recent imprisonment for speaking truth to power. Shezan followed with "Kotha Ko", another stirring anthem.

Musician and photographer Avishekh Bhattacharjee, invoking "Inquilab Zindabad", praised Generation-Z for their resilience during the protests, shifting his perceptions and affirming their vital role in shaping Bangladesh's future.

Popular singer Ahmed Hasan Sunny, along with R Bshar Lisan, Akil Ashraf, and Muiz Mahfuz, also graced the stage, each adding their unique voice to the concert's powerful message.

Syeda Nilima Dola, one of the event organisers of "Awaaz Utha-Kotha Ko", emphasised to The Daily Star the importance of preserving Chobir Hat as a cultural beacon, advocating for an inclusive Bangladesh free of discrimination.