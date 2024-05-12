Anjan Dutt serenades Dhaka on Mala’s birthday 

Prominent Bengali singer Anjan Dutt has graced Bangladesh with his magical voice on several occasions, but this time his visit held a special significance—Mala's birthday. Mala, much like Bela Bose and Ronjona, is a character in one of Anjan's songs. However, both the singer and his devoted fans have kept Mala alive throughout the years, across generations. Today, May 12, holds particular importance, as it is referenced in Anjan Dutt's song "Mala" released in 1993, sparking annual celebrations of Mala's birthday and ongoing speculation about her identity.

Anjan Dutt identified Mala as a common girl from Kolkata who is known for wearing the traditional "jongla parer" Dhakeshwari saree. His songs resonate deeply with his fans because they reflect everyday life, particularly the experiences of the middle class. During his previous visit to Bangladesh, the singer promised to celebrate Mala's next birthday with his Bangladeshi fans, and he fulfilled that promise.

Despite battling illness and a back injury, Anjan Dutt arrived in Dhaka to celebrate Mala's birthday eve yesterday (May 11), with his fans at the concert titled "Anjan Dutt in Metropolis-- VOL 2.0" at Dhaka Arena, Purbachal in the capital.

Anjan Dutt is a sensation amongst his fans, known for his versatility as a film director, actor, singer, songwriter, and theatre personality. His popularity extends beyond borders, particularly amongst Bangladeshi fans, who make up a significant portion of his fan base. Anjan proudly acknowledges that 50% to 60% of his fans hail from Bangladesh, which fuels his desire for repeated visits.

Before the legendary singer took the stage, musician Ahmed Hasan Sunny and his band, Sunny and Revolution, captivated the crowd. Sunny dedicated his first song, "Amare Uraiya Dio", to Ahsan Tanvir Pial, the vocalist of the local band Odd Signature, who tragically passed away in a car accident earlier that morning. His performance of hit songs like "Amra Hoyto", "Manush Keno Erokom", and "Shohorer Duita Gaan" resonated deeply with the audience.

The atmosphere reached new heights when Anjan Dutt took the stage. Fans were moved to learn that despite his illness and back injury, the 71-year-old singer had visited the venue directly after landing in Dhaka for sound checks, earning him a well-deserved round of applause. Anjan Dutt treated the audience to a performance of his popular songs like "Brishti", "2441139 (Bela Bose)", and "Ranjana Ami ar Ashbona", leaving the crowd overwhelmed with joy.

Anjan Dutt's journey in the entertainment industry began in the early '80s, and his excellence has persisted to this day, winning the hearts of millions worldwide.

In a final gesture of appreciation, the veteran singer performed his last song and cut the cake for Mala's birthday. Before leaving the stage, he urged the audience to stay and enjoy the performances of Kaaktaal band and other artistes, demonstrating his respect for local talent.

Popular celebrities like Afsana Mimi, Jon Kabir, and Moushumi Hamid were also spotted enjoying Anjan Dutt's musical event alongside the crowd.

Following Anjan Dutt's departure, Kaaktaal band took over the stage, thrilling the audience with their performance of five songs, including the crowd favourite "Abar Dekha Hole". Asif Iqbal, known as AiA Lemonsky, the composer, lyricist, and vocalist of Kaaktaal, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with the legendary Anjan Dutt.

The concert, organised by Arclight Events in collaboration with Assen and Zirconium, was supported by Mutual Trust Bank as the title sponsor, with Junior Chambers International Bangladesh serving as the youth engagement and outreach partner.