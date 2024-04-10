The last song penned by Rajib Ashraf released for ‘Mukto Karagar’

The final song, penned by Rajib Ashraf for the upcoming film "Mukto Karagar," performed by Ahmed Hasan Sunny was released today. The film, directed by Rahima Afroz Munni, features a compelling narrative and captivating performances by Rahima Afroz Munni, Nafis Ahmed, Jayita Mahalanobish, and Tuhin Rahman.

Popular lyricist and filmmaker Rajib Ashraf passed away on September 1st, 2023. He had also written songs for almost all telefilms produced by mobile phone company Airtel. Some hit songs include "Jolkona Ure Jay", "Valobashi Tai Valobeshe Jai", and "Jajabor Pakhna".

Apart from that, Ashraf's collaboration with the musical genius Shayan Chowdhury Arnob gave us hits like "Hok Kolorob", "Naam Chilo Na", "Prokrito Jol", "Ghum", "Dhushor Megh", "Rod Boleche Hobe", "Protiddhoni", "Mon Kharaper Ekta Bikel" and many more.

The cinematography for "Mukto Karagar" was expertly handled by Arifuzzaman and Zahir Khan, while the music was composed by Muiz Mahfuz. Revolutionary Studios managed the sound design, and Imrul Rumel was responsible for editing and color grading.

Produced under the banner of Cinema Republic, "Mukto Karagar" is set to premiere under the Revolutionary Films platform.