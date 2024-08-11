Ilias Kanchan commends students for managing traffic during a crisis

For nearly a week, the streets of Dhaka have been operating without the proper traffic police force. In their absence, students have taken it upon themselves to manage traffic regulations across the capital, earning widespread praise from the city's residents. Among those joining the students in this effort is the renowned actor and chairman of the Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA), Ilias Kanchan.

Kanchan has expressed his admiration for the students who have stepped up to manage the traffic in the absence of the police. He believes their disciplined approach to handling the city's traffic is a model for the future.

"I've observed that none of the students are sitting idle, even for a moment," said Kanchan. "They have taken to the streets with a commitment to ensuring the safety of the public, and they have embraced their task wholeheartedly. Everyone should love and respect the work they are doing; only then will they produce great results."

Kanchan also noted that while traffic chaos is often observed even with traffic police present, the streets have remained orderly under the volunteering students' supervision. This observation has reinforced his belief in today's youths' efforts as possible leaders of NISCHA.

"I've also noticed that drivers are strictly following the students' instructions. They do so out of respect," Kanchan remarked. "In truth, those who enforce the rules must command respect. Only then will there be a genuine motivation to follow the rules from the heart. However, when corruption and bribery are involved, that respect is lost."

Kanchan suggested that to instil lasting discipline and create safer roads, this initiative by students should continue for at least two to five years. He believes that such persistence will engrain the proper traffic rules into the public's mindset, ensuring they follow them whenever they are on the road.

Meanwhile, the actor himself took to the roads to control traffic as NISCHA has announced that in this time of national crisis, with traffic police absent, they are supporting the students' efforts. The organisation has also launched simultaneous traffic management initiatives through its branches across the country.