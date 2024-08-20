Ilias Kanchan on rethinking film censorship framework

Following the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, widespread reforms are sweeping across the country. Every sector is changing, with new measures being implemented. The film industry is also poised to experience this wave of transformation. During Sheikh Hasina's tenure, several films were banned by the censor board, but now, the industry anticipates a shift in regulations and greater creative freedom.

With the interim government in place, there's growing demand to replace the censor board with a fair grading system. Many artistes are calling for the end of film censorship, stating it limits creativity. Instead, they suggest using a grading system to categorise films rather than censoring them, which would allow for more artistic freedom.

However, actor Ilias Kanchan holds a different point of view. He stated, "I don't support the idea of completely removing the censorship system. However, I believe that those appointed to the censor board should be chosen based on their mindset, qualifications, and ability to remain unbiased."

The actor further shared his hopes for the new government's role in the development and reform of the film industry, stating, "To revitalise cinema, the country's closed movie theatres need to be reopened and modernised. The old theatres are in such poor condition that people are reluctant to watch movies there."

Ilias Kanchan commented on government grants, stating, "When making an artistic film, if it's not commercially viable, it will result in a loss. It's important to also focus on creating films that appeal to a broader audience. The film industry can't thrive on artistic recognition alone; it needs to balance creativity with commercial success."

Meanwhile, the ICT adviser Nahid Islam has already addressed the restructuring of the censor board. "Films previously held back by the censor board will be processed promptly. Additionally, the call for abolishing the censor board will also be considered, and a decision will be made based on careful evaluation," he stated.