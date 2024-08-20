Sheikh Selim made 17 calls to ensure Nipun’s victory in BFAA elections

Bangladeshi actress Nipun Akter, who won the 2022 election for general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists' Association (BFAA), is facing allegations of wielding political influence to secure her victory.

These accusations have surfaced following the controversial election for the 2022-24 term, where the initial count showed Zayed Khan as the winner of the general secretary post, with Ilias Kanchan winning the presidency. However, Nipun refused to accept the results, leading to a prolonged dispute that eventually involved the courts.

The legal battle ended with a court order placing Nipun in the general secretary chair, with whispers of direct political intervention backing her win. Although these rumours remained under wraps at the time, the recent influx of revelations from the election commissioners has brought the issue back into the spotlight.

Sources reveal that the night of the election results was fraught with immense pressure and threats for the election commissioners. As the vote count began to show Nipun trailing behind Zayed Khan, the commissioners started receiving calls from influential political figures aligned with the ruling party. The tension escalated as the final moments of vote counting approached.

Pirzada Harun, who served as the chief election commissioner, described this assignment as the most challenging of the five elections he has overseen for the Film Artistes' Association. He revealed that he received a barrage of calls from a powerful politician, who exerted influence over multiple ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs. This politician attempted to sway the election outcome in favour of Nipun, but Harun resisted the pressure and firmly rejected the attempts to manipulate the results.

Harun further recalled an earlier incident when this same politician had tried to sway him during an Upazila election to favour his brother-in-law. Having resisted those attempts, Harun was well aware that he could not be easily bought, a fact that may have contributed to his being repeatedly overlooked for promotions in his government service career.

The election night saw Harun and other commissioners being subjected to phone threats, attempts at bribery with large sums of money, and warnings of being kidnapped if they did not comply. Harun noted that if the infamous "Ayna Ghor" (Mirror Room) had existed at that time, it would have been difficult for him to remain uncorrupted.

At one point, Harun was instructed to visit a location where a substantial bribe was waiting for him. His refusal to be swayed by money or intimidation led to a legal challenge over the election results, which dragged on in court. Throughout this period, Harun faced various forms of harassment, including being falsely labelled as a member of an opposition political party and being banned from entering the Film Development Corporation (FDC).

On January 28, 2022, Nipun lost the general secretary election to Zayed Khan by 13 votes. Dissatisfied with the outcome, Nipun appealed for a recount, which the appeals committee carried out, only to confirm the initial results. However, as the issue escalated to the courts, Nipun ultimately secured the position.

Another election commissioner, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that had he known the extent of the threats they would face, he would have refused the responsibility. The fear of being abducted or attacked was very real, and many of these threats were never publicly disclosed due to the overwhelming intimidation they faced.

The commissioner also revealed that Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, a prominent member of the Awami League's praesidium, made 17 calls to them, demanding Nipun's victory. The involvement of such a high-level political figure left the election officials stunned.

Following the court's ruling, Nipun assumed her role as general secretary and served the full term until the next election in April 2024. In the 2024-26 session, she lost the election to Misha Sawdagor, who won the presidency, and Dipjol, who took the general secretary position. Although Nipun initially congratulated the winners, she later filed a writ petition with the High Court within 25 days, seeking to suspend the activities of the newly elected committee. Her efforts, however, were unsuccessful.

Despite losing the election, Nipun continued to exert influence in the Film Artistes' Association. In July 2024, she issued a statement on the association's letterhead in support of the quota reform movement, condemning those who disrespected freedom fighters and attempted to elevate collaborators. This move was met with backlash from the elected members of the association, who argued that she had no authority to issue such statements after losing the election.

Nipun's connection with Sheikh Selim dates back to 2008 when the Awami League came to power. She quickly became a familiar face in political circles, leading to her eventual rise within the Film Artistes' Association. In 2012, she established a luxury parlour in Banani, Dhaka, which Sheikh Selim himself inaugurated, further solidifying their association.