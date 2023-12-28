Jhantu-Rajib set to direct 'Operation Jackpot'

Operation Jackpot stands as a significant chapter in the history of Bangladesh's Liberation War. The story of courage displayed in this guerrilla operation by the naval sector is on its way to being adapted for the silver screen. The cinematic depiction, titled "Operation Jackpot", is set to be funded by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

The film's budget is projected to be Tk 21 crore. Filmmakers Delwar Jahan Jhantu and Kolkata's Rajib Kumar Biswas have been entrusted with the responsibility of directing this substantial and high-budget production.

A press conference held yesterday evening (December 27) shed light on various aspects of the film. The producer, Swapan Chowdhury, the two directors, and several others were in attendance.

In regards to working with a co-director, Delwar Jahan Jhantu expressed, "If both Rabindranath and Kazi Nazrul were to write poems on the same subject, they would take on distinct forms. Likewise, Rajib Babu and I are both directors so 'Operation Jackpot' will be more favourable if we collaborate on the project."

Rajib Kumar said, "I extend my gratitude to all those involved for undertaking such a significant initiative and including me in it. We anticipate the blessings and cooperation of everyone involved."

Producer Swapan Chowdhury revealed that over 80 actors and actresses, well-known to the audience, will be part of this film. The lead roles have been confirmed for familiar faces such as Ananta Jalil, Roshan, Emon, Nirab, Shipan Mitra, Sanju John, Joy Chowdhury, and Amaan Reza. Additionally, the cast includes Misha Sawdagar, Ahmed Sharif, Ilias Kanchan, Don, Danny Sidak, and many other prominent figures.

Several years ago, the Ministry of Shipping initiated the process of creating a film based on the events of Operation Jackpot. Director Gias Uddin Selim was initially tasked with developing the screenplay for the film, with an estimated budget of Tk 23 crore 23 lakh 35 thousand at that time. However, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs eventually took over the project's oversight. Tenders were issued, but Selim's company faced cancellation even after the call. This decision sparked considerable debate. Despite these past challenges, the production of "Operation Jackpot" is currently underway.

The film's shooting is scheduled to commence at BFDC on December 29, with filming for this phase continuing until January 13. The second phase of shooting is planned for February. However, the release plan at the project's conclusion has not yet been disclosed by the relevant individuals involved.