Ilias Kanchan steps down from National Film Award 2023 jury board

The jury board for the National Film Award 2023, initially composed of actor Ilias Kanchan, actress Aupee Karim, singer Nazmun Munira Nancy, and music director Prince Mahmud, has undergone a significant reshuffle. As of today, Monday, Ilias Kanchan has officially stepped down from his role on the board.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Ilias Kanchan explained his decision, stating, "A large number of films are submitted for the National Film Award every year. I simply do not have the time to watch so many films. Judging and analysing them within such a short time is incredibly difficult. I have other commitments as well, so I decided to step down from the National Film Award jury board."

On September 15, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a new notification, reconstituting the jury board for the 2023 National Film Award.

The board is chaired by the Additional Secretary (Film) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with a total of 13 members, including the Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board as the secretary.

In addition to Ilias Kanchan, the jury list included filmmaker Zahidur Rahim Anjan, music director Prince Mahmud, cinematographer Barkat Hossain, actress Aupee Karim, singer Nazmun Munira Nancy, SM Imran Hossain, head of the Department of Television, Film, and Photography at Dhaka University, and journalist Wahid Sujan. Among them, Ilias Kanchan has chosen to step aside.