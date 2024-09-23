Shakib Khan’s ‘Borbaad’ to set new record with Tk 15cr budget

After back-to-back industry hits like "Priyotoma" and "Toofan," Shakib Khan is riding high on success. These films have not only taken the Bangladeshi box office by storm but have also helped Bangla cinema gain international recognition. As he marks 25 years in the industry, Shakib seems to be shining brighter than ever.

The ongoing speculation is that his next film "Borbaad" is being touted as a record-breaking film with an unprecedented budget for Bangladeshi cinema.

Post-pandemic, Shakib has become highly selective about his projects, and the same is true for his latest venture, "Borbaad." Directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, who is making his feature film debut after directing over a hundred TV dramas, the film promises to be a game-changer.

Shakib signed on for the film in October of last year, and shooting is set to kick off in the first week of October this year. However, the director has remained tight-lipped about the film's details for now.

But sources close to the production have revealed to Channel i Online that "Borbaad" is being made on a staggering budget of Tk 15 crore, which is groundbreaking for Bangladeshi cinema.

Reportedly, 80% of the film will be shot abroad, and it will be an action-packed thriller. Although Bangladeshi audiences are no strangers to action films, this one promises to deliver a level of action never seen before. The stunts will be directed by Mumbai's Ravi Varma, a veteran action director known for his work in Bollywood and Telugu cinema.

Additionally, several A-list action directors, including Mumbai's Ejaz Master, will be part of the project. Bollywood's Adil Shaikh will choreograph the dance sequences, while the film's music will feature renowned Bollywood artistes, including Pritam Chakraborty. Shakib's co-star will be Idhika Paul, the actress from his recent blockbuster "Priyotoma."

Before the shooting begins, a formal announcement is expected, which will include some surprise additions to the cast. Insiders also revealed that Shakib has been transforming himself physically for his role in "Borbaad." There are plans to release a first-look poster of Shakib's new avatar ahead of the film's shoot. However, no release date has been confirmed yet.

Another interesting tidbit is that Shakib Khan is personally overseeing the project to ensure it meets international standards. He has been in constant contact with the director, who is currently abroad scouting locations for the shoot.

When asked for more details, the director kept things under wraps. "Whatever I've asked for from the producers, they've delivered. We've got a lot of surprises in store, and everything we're doing is for the audience. We believe no one will be disappointed. Just trust the 'Borbaad' team, and the rest you'll see on the big screen," Mehedi Hasan stated with confidence.