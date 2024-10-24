‘Operation Jackpot’ eyes Victory Day premiere despite shooting delays

A new film titled "Operation Jackpot", highlighting the daring guerrilla missions of naval commandos during a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's Liberation War, is currently in production.

The project, backed by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, aims to bring this crucial chapter of history to the big screen.

Following the political shift in August, concerns have arisen about the film's prospects, with fears that it might not be released. However, Swapan Chowdhury, head of the production company Antar Showbiz, provided a reassuring update in a recent interview with Ajker Patrika.

He emphasised that the government transition would not interfere with "Operation Jackpot", stating that all plans are in place for the film's release on Victory Day this year.

Production began in January at the FDC, yet, despite nearly ten months passing, the filming remains unfinished. When asked if the recent political changes had affected the film's progress, Chowdhury responded, "Since the political landscape shifted in August, many have told me my film would never see the light of day."

He added, "That assumption is completely unfounded. Some believe that because the project began under the previous government, it would focus on the Awami League and Bangabandhu. But this film is not about Bangabandhu or any political party. 'Operation Jackpot' is about a naval commando operation, without any political agenda. Whether Awami League or BNP, the government ultimately represents the people of Bangladesh, and this is a government-backed project."

On the delay in completing the film, Chowdhury explained, "At the moment, many things are in transition. The government is focused on reforms and addressing pressing issues, which has slightly slowed the film's progress. Nonetheless, the change in government won't stop the film's completion."

Reports suggest that while most of the filming is complete, a few scenes required reshooting after failing to receive approval from certain ministry officials. Chowdhury confirmed these adjustments but emphasised that they are minor and will not significantly impact production.

He stated, "The ministry has made a few minor observations. Some areas need colour correction, and adjustments to the background music are required. I'm in constant communication with the ministry, and we are making the necessary changes, both locally and internationally."

Initially, some scenes were planned to be shot in Paris, but due to the current situation, alternatives are being explored. "We had planned to shoot a few scenes in Paris, and we're still aiming to do that. However, given the challenges, if it's not feasible, we are considering CGI for those scenes. Our goal is to release the film in December, the month of victory, and we aim to wrap up the remaining work by next month," Chowdhury explained.

From the beginning, "Operation Jackpot" has been mired in controversy. A few years ago, the Ministry of Shipping initiated plans to produce a film based on the events of the operation, with Giasuddin Selim set to write and possibly direct. However, when the project went to tender, Antar Showbiz secured the contract with a budget of Tk 21 crore, outbidding Selim's company.

The film is now being directed by Delwar Jahan Jhantu, with India's Rajib Biswas serving as co-director.

Casting choices also sparked debate. Zayed Khan and Nipun Akter were initially cast in leading roles, but Zayed was unexpectedly dropped just before filming. Rumours suggest his removal was at Nipun Akter's request. Additionally, Bappy Chowdhury, who had initially signed on, withdrew due to unfulfilled promises from the production company.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ananta Jalil, Nipun Akter, Amit Hasan, Omar Sani, Emon, Nirob, Roshan, Shipon, Sanju, Joy Chowdhury, Pallab, Ilias Kanchan, Kazi Hayat, and Misha Sawdagor.