Tue Oct 22, 2024 01:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 01:51 PM

Shakib Khan heads to Mumbai for 'Borbaad' shoot

Photo: Collected

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan has arrived in Mumbai to begin shooting for his upcoming action film "Borbaad", with filming set to start tomorrow.

According to the production team, Shakib will spend the next month in Mumbai, where a significant portion of the film will be shot. 

Directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, "Borbaad" features Shakib alongside Indian actress Idhika Paul, marking their second collaboration after "Priyotoma".

The shooting is currently taking place at Mumbai's Ellora Studio, and a major part of the film will be filmed across various locations in India.

"Borbaad" is scheduled for release during Eid-ul-Fitr next year.

Shakib KhanMumbaiBorbaadMehedi Hasan HridoyEllora StudioindiaPriyotomaIdhika PaulDhallywood superstar
