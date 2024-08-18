Two Shakib Khan starrers postponed

Since the anti-discrimination student movement, Dhallywood has experienced a prolonged period of inactivity, with both the release and production of new films coming to a standstill. Although the interim government has gradually initiated plans for new movies, many productions are still falling behind schedule.

Among the affected projects are two major films starring Shakib Khan, both of which have encountered delays. One of these, "Borbaad", was scheduled to commence filming at the end of September, but the production company has confirmed that the film has been postponed.

The film, directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, is set to feature Indian actress Idhika Paul alongside megastar Shakib Khan.

Another film featuring Shakib Khan, titled "Sher," was set to start filming in December. However, the shooting has been delayed. The production company has confirmed that they will start the project next year. This film is a joint venture between Bangladesh and India.

Shakib Khan is currently in the United States and is expected to return by the end of this month. The actor will soon be a regular face on the cricket field, as his cosmetics and home care company, Remark-Harlen, where he holds a director's position, has acquired a team in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).