Mon Mar 18, 2024 05:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 05:40 PM

Actor Emon injured at shooting spot
Photo: Collected

While shooting for the film "Operation Jackpot" in Sundarban, one of its artistes Mamnun Hassan Emon got injured today.

Emon told The Daily Star, "While shooting today on a ship, I hurt myself with one of the sharp edges of the anchor." He also confirmed that he took the initial medical treatment available in the locality. "I am doing fine now, this was a risky scene to do," he added.

‘Ekti Khola Chithi’: Drama inspired by Bailey Road fire tragedy coming this Eid

Based on the naval-sector operated guerrilla operations during the Liberation War, the film also stars Ananta Jalil, Emon, Nirab, Roshan, Shipon, Sajnu Jon, Joy Chowdhury, Amit Hasan, Pallob, Ishtiaque Ahmed Rumel, Nipun, Nader Chowdhury, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Danny Sidak, Ilias Kanchan, Kazi Hayat, Omar Sani, and Misha Sawdagar among others.

The film is directed by Delwar Jahan Jhantu, and Indian filmmaker Rajib Kumar.

Operation Jackpot Emon injured
push notification