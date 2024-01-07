Always dreamt of working with Jhantu uncle: Ananta Jalil

The shooting of the film "Operation Jackpot", depicting events from the Liberation War of Bangladesh, has already begun. In this film, Ananta Jalil will be seen in a completely different avatar. The look of his character in the film has gone viral from the shooting set.

Ananta was seen wearing lungi and wearing gamchha around his neck, holding a radio in his hand. According to the "Kill Him" actor, in his career of 14-years, the audience has never seen him in such a get-up.

Indian filmmaker Rajib Kumar and Dhallywood filmmaker Delwar Jahan Jhantu are jointly directing the periodic film. Expressing his excitement about working with Jhantu, Ananta Jalil said, "I had a dream that I would work with Jhantu uncle. That dream is coming true. He is a renowned personality in the Asian subcontinent, a director, producer, and writer," he said. Adding to this he also said that he is following Jhantu's direction to the T. "I believe I can learn a lot from him, I feel proud to work with him."

The first lot of the shoot that begun on December 29 will run until January 15. The rest of the shoot will be filmed at four seaports, including Gazipur, India and France.

In addition to Ananta Jalil, the film "Operation Jackpot" also features Ilias Kanchan, Kazi Hayat, Nipun, Rebeka, Misha Sawdagor, Amit Hasan, Roshan, Nirab, Aman Reza, Emon, Joy Chowdhury, Omar Sunny, Shahidul Islam Sachchu, Don and Nader Chowdhury, among others.