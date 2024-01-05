Omar Sani to play Indian army officer in ‘Operation Jackpot’

In a significant cinematic endeavour under the guidance of Bangladesh's Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, "Operation Jackpot" is currently in production. This film features Omar Sani portraying the character of Major General Onkar Singh from the Indian Armed Forces.

The commencement of shooting for "Operation Jackpot" began on December 29 at FDC.

Omar Sani took to social media, revealing a glimpse of his appearance from the shooting spot in the movie. Sharing a photo depicting his character, he stated, "'Operation Jackpot' focuses on a monumental event of the 1971 Liberation War. It portrays Ongkar Singh, one of India's most influential officers. I am honoured to be part of the movie portraying his character. Gratitude to the movie's producers and directors for this opportunity."

The unveiled image of Omar Sani donning the persona of Onkar Singh quickly circulated across various social media platforms, prompting an outpouring of well-wishes and support for the actor and the film.

Directed by Bangladesh's Delwar Jahan Jhantu and India's Rajib Kumar Biswas, "Operation Jackpot" highlights the highly successful guerrilla operation within the naval sector during the historic Liberation War. The movie boasts a cast including Ananta Jalil, Amit Hasan, Jiaul Roshan, Mamnun Hasan Emon, Nirob Hossain, Joy Chowdhury, Sanju John, Shipon Mitra, and Aman Reza, all of whom portray pivotal roles as naval personnel.

Scheduled to continue shooting until March, "Operation Jackpot" will traverse locations in Bangladesh, India, and France. The film's budget is estimated at Tk 21 crores, accommodating actors such as Ahmed Sharif, Elias Kanchan, Misha Sawdagor, Nipun Akhtar, Danny Sidak, Khorshed Alam Khasru, and Kazi Hayat in various roles.