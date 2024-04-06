Ananta-Barsha’s unconditional love

"Please capture some of her cheerful moments; I want to frame one and adorn our home," Ananta looked at Barsha with a wide smile as he made a request. The actress couldn't stop blushing at her husband's continuous admiration. It's been 12 years of their marriage and the couple still continues to set couple goals every other day, as their undying love and commitment to each other reflect through their chemistry.

The atmosphere at The Daily Star office brightened as the couple complimented each other's attire for the photo shoot, blending Western and Eastern styles. While Barsha opted for a Pakistani suit in blue and red, Ananta Jalil, the dashing action star, looked striking in a white suit and brown-golden Gucci shirt and grey pants.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

During the photoshoot, the couple discussed their upcoming projects and Eid plans. Meanwhile, as Barsha was busy taking pictures, we got a hold of Ananta to interview him about his preference for big-budget movies.

"Variety is crucial for audience engagement," Ananta explained. "Filming in beautiful locations abroad enhances the appeal. Movies with limited budgets struggle to attract viewers, although there are exceptions."

He continued, "In the golden era, legendary actors like Razzak sir, Shabana and Kabori madams could captivate audiences effortlessly– even when they would simply sit in a room or sing around a tree. Today, competition has become fierce, facilitated by accessibility to the Internet. The competition to engage audiences in halls has become so tough that filmmakers have been vying for Eid releases to draw crowds." added the actor.

Interrupting his thoughts, Ananta admired his wife, remarking, "Look at my netri, stunning in her blue salwar suit." When asked about their upcoming film, 'Netri: The Leader,' Ananta teased, "Audiences must wait a bit longer. As my wife, Barsha, is the producer, I would require permission from my netri to disclose the release date."

Drawing Barsha into the conversation, Ananta expressed excitement about their collaborative dream project. The actress shared, "Though the film revolves around me, his portrayal as my bodyguard is a significant highlight."

Ananta then went on to reveal the details of the rigorous training he underwent for the role, including challenging physical exercises and underwater scenes. "I had to do monkey rope training as well and then, I bruised my legs during the shoot. Additionally, I made sure to buff up properly for my role as the bodyguard."

"However, addressing my wife as netri and escorting her to the car was a unique experience indeed," he added.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"The audience cheered for us in halls when I referred to him as bhaiya in films such as 'Most Welcome,' 'Most Welcome 2,' and 'Nishwartha Bhalobasha.' I can't wait to see their reaction when he follows me around as a bodyguard," she teased. " I felt really nervous but Ananta gave me support throughout the filming process," Barsha asserted.

Encouraging Barsha, Ananta emphasised the importance of portraying her character authentically. 'Playing a leader isn't easy, many people might even compare her portrayer to our Prime Minister. However, I told her that through this role, she can inspire youth across the country," he affirmed.

"To get into the character, I had to make sure my costume, hairstyle and accessories were suitable enough. There was a scene where my character highlighted important issues like river break, farming, and the utilisation of youths in employment. By wearing a black and white sharee, similar to the one our premier wore, I pay tribute to the Prime Minister through my attire and dialogue during that scene," revealed Barsha.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The couple will also be seen in Jaaz Multimedia's "Cheetah," the film adaptation of Qazi Anwar Hussain's novel "Operation Cheetah" of the Masud Rana series. " This was a dream project for me. Both Barsha and I have tons of action scenes in the movie," shared Ananta.

While talking about their plans for Eid, the couple shared that they would be busy this Eid shooting for "Netri. "We will be shooting a romantic sequence in Turkey during Eid, coinciding with the Istanbul Tulip Festival, which usually takes place in April and May. Although most of the scenes will be shot in our country, we have kept a few scenes to shoot in front of a historical place in Istanbul," said the actor.

"In 2022, after visiting Cannes, I was able to witness the beautiful arrays of Tulips. This time I was determined to shoot a sequence there wearing a chiffon saree just like Sridevi. I really can't wait to shoot that scene," revealed Barsha.

As they celebrated 12 years of their marriage, the couple credited understanding and mutual respect as the keys to their happiness. Holding hands and exchanging smiles, they expressed gratitude for having two beautiful sons, a successful business venture, and a devoted fanbase.