Ananta Jalil, Barsha spend time at The Daily Star

The much-talked-about on-screen and real-life couple, Ananta Jalil and Barsha arrived at the Daily Star office on Sunday afternoon to participate in a photoshoot and interview for the newspaper.

Even though the appointment was scheduled for 5 pm, Ananta Jalil arrived around 4 pm. He toured the newsroom before participating in the photoshoot and interview. Afterward, he spent half an hour on makeup before joining the photoshoot.

Although Ananta Jalil arrived earlier, Barsha was delayed due to another shooting elsewhere. She arrived at The Daily Star building around 5 pm. However, she had already informed about the delay. After arriving, Barsha exchanged pleasantries with journalists from various sections of the newsroom. Later, she took part in the photoshoot after getting her makeup done.

Ananta Jalil shared his experience of coming to a newspaper office, "I really liked the environment. I usually don't go to any newspaper office for photoshoots. I like the writing style of this newspaper. They always bring facts in their news and I really appreciate this."

Barsha said, "The people were so welcoming that I didn't feel that I came here for the first time. I enjoyed my time here immensely. I haven't seen such a splendid environment for taking photos anywhere else."

In 2010, Ananta Jalil made his acting debut with the film "Khoj: The Search". Later, Ananta Jalil and Barsha worked together in movies like "Nishwartho Bhalobasha", "Most Welcome", "Khoj: The Search", "Deewana", and several others, and Ananta Jalil also turned a producer.

The couple tied the knot on September 23, 2011. Their new film "Netri: The Leader" is awaiting release.