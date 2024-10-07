Mehazabien’s leap: From being K-drama fan to premiering ‘Saba’ at Busan

Celebrated actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has embarked on her cinematic journey with her debut film, "Saba". Currently, she is in South Korea, attending the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to showcase the project.

Just a few days prior, "Saba" was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), garnering positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Speaking to The Daily Star from South Korea earlier today, Mehazabien expressed her delight, stating, "I am beyond words. I'm overjoyed to present 'Saba' on an international stage and to represent my country through a film made in my mother tongue. It's a moment of immense pride and happiness for me."

Mehazabien described her experience, stating it was a privilege to work on "Saba" and that being able to collaborate with a team so dedicated to the project was truly rewarding. She shared that the director and co-artistes poured immense effort into the film, which is why it's now gaining international recognition.

"I missed my co-artistes at the festival and especially wished DoP Palash bhai could be here to celebrate this success with me," she added.

The actress revealed that "Saba" has already had two successful screenings at the Busan International Film Festival, with another one lined up for October 9.

Featuring Mehazabien in a prominent role, the film has been selected under the "Window to Asian Films" segment at BIFF.

"People from diverse cultural backgrounds have watched Saba. Witnessing their reactions and expressions throughout the film, I felt that they genuinely enjoyed it. I could sense appreciation during both the humourous and emotional moments," she mentioned.

Reflecting on her experience, Mehazabien revealed that she took part in a Q&A session after the screenings, where she engaged with the audience. "They showed great curiosity about Bangladesh and wanted to know more about our country and film industry. Having the opportunity to speak at such a platform in an international festival like Busan was truly fulfilling."

Responding to another question, Mehazabien shared that she has been an avid viewer of Korean dramas and films since her childhood. "Now to be here because of my own film after all these years is something truly special. It brings me immense joy and satisfaction," she expressed.

The enthusiastic responses from the audience at BIFF filled Mehazabien with happiness. "I couldn't be more thrilled," she added.

When asked about "Saba" being screened at both the Toronto and Busan International Film festivals within such a short timeframe, the actress mentioned that she views this achievement very positively and hopes that more Bangladeshi films, made in Bengali, will continue to reach global audiences.

Regarding the international recognition "Saba" is garnering even before its official release, she stated that it feels like an unexpected reward and a meaningful milestone in her career.