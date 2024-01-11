‘I have no desire to become a politician’

It would not have been far-fetched to assume that a philanthropic figure like Ananta Jalil could potentially put forth his name in the game of politics, what with a plethora of far-reaching celebrities already putting their names in the hat. However, the "Kill Him" actor clarified his stance on this subject during a recent promotional event for his upcoming project "Operation Jackpot".

Stating that he has a hand in contributing to the economy of Bangladesh, the actor stated, "I have no interest in politics and I won't even have any interest later because I don't have a degree in political science. I studied business management and fashion design and as everyone knows, I am successful in the work that was handed to me by my older brother. He gave me the responsibility of a factory with 200 workers, which now employs 12,000 workers."

Explaining that he only accepts tasks that he can complete, the actor mentioned, "Today, I am successful in my line of work because I studied it. How can I even suddenly work as a politician, if I've never even studied properly for it?"

Regarding the Delwar Jahan Jhantu and Indian director Rajib Kumar's joint directorial "Operation Jackpot", Ananta Jalil said that they will be visiting Khulna, Chattogram, and foreign locations amidst a lot more places to complete filming.