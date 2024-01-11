'Antarjal' smashes records on Toffee

Dhaliwood's foray into the cybercrime thriller genre has proven to be a resounding success as "Antarjal'' sets a new benchmark on the digital entertainment platform Toffee, accumulating over one million minutes of views within a mere two weeks. The film, directed by Dipankar Dipon and featuring acclaimed actors such as Mim, Siam, Sunerah, and Dipankar Dipon himself, premiered on December 21, 2023, on the Toffee app, captivating audiences since its release.

Breaking new ground in Bangladeshi cinema, "Antarjal" emerged as the first cybercrime thriller in the country, bringing suspense and challenges to the forefront of its narrative. The film initially gained attention when it hit theatres on September 22, achieving a remarkable feat with screenings in 150 theatres across the United States and Canada. Following its theatrical success, the film continued to make waves on social media.

Now, after making its digital debut on Toffee, "Antarjal" has reached a wider audience, allowing viewers across the nation to access the film on various platforms, including Android and iOS devices and Android TVs, without any associated costs.

The movie, a production of Motion People Studio and Spellbound Leo Burnett, revolves around a cyber-security specialist played by the talented actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, with Sunerah Binta Kamal portraying the crucial character of Priyam.

Director Dipankar Dipon expressed his satisfaction with the film's reception, stating, "We assured the audience that whether or not there is a cinema in their area, we will reach them with our film. Bangladeshi cinema's progress is evident, and you can enjoy it. Ultimately, "Antarjal" is being appreciated by movie lovers across the nation through Toffee."

"Antarjal" delves into the realm of foreign cyber threats against Bangladesh, cyber-attacks, and the courageous fight of young individuals against these invisible forces. It underscores the role of unseen powers in resolving various social crises through the internet. Saifullah Riyadh and Asha Zahid contributed to the story, while Dipankar Dipon penned the screenplay.

The performances of the cast, including Siam and Sunerah, have received positive reviews. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, featuring ABM Sumon, Rawnok Hasan, Amit Sinha, Mohammad Ali Haider among others.

Combining elements of thriller, action, entertainment, and romance, "Antarjal" has successfully captured the audience's attention within a short span. Director Dipankar Dipon expressed his gratitude to the entire Toffee team for providing a platform for the film to reach a wide audience.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Toffee's Deputy Director of Marketing, emphasised the film's significance, stating, ""Antarjal" will remain a notable addition to Toffee. Many people are watching the film in a short period, and movie enthusiasts are receiving love for both the film and its artistic craftsmanship."

The success of "Antarjal" on Toffee underscores the growing prominence of Bangladeshi cinema and its ability to captivate audiences not only within the country but also on digital platforms worldwide. The film's remarkable achievement within two weeks of release on Toffee sets a new standard for the industry.