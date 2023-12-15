Bringing ‘Manush’ to Bangladesh was a challenge: Sanjoy Somadder

Sanjoy Somadder's debut Indian film, "Manush", premiered in Kolkata on November 24. Although there were plans to release the movie in Bangladesh on the same day, complications arose, leading to a temporary halt on the release. Originally slated for distribution in Bangladesh by Jazz Multimedia, the rights were eventually transferred to Anonno Mamun and his production company.

After overcoming hurdles, the film received its censor certificate on Wednesday, paving the way for its release in theaters across Bangladesh starting Friday.

How excited are you about the release of 'Manush' in Bangladesh?

I am overjoyed that Bangladeshi audiences will now be able to see my maiden Indian film in theatres. I'm excited for them to see the film and provide feedback, both good and constructive. While the film's delayed release is disappointing, we are happy in the fact that it is finally reaching audiences, believing that it's better late than never.

Why did it take so long for the film to be released in Bangladesh?

These delays are mostly due to issues with the importing process and legal procedures. Anonno Mamun bhai has taken over the responsibility that was previously given to Jazz Multimedia. According to Mamun bhai, the film will be released in around 50 theatres, including Star Cineplex and Blockbuster.

We could not arrange the special premiere on Friday, as we only received the censor certificate on Wednesday. However, we are hopeful that we will be able to announce the premiere show for our fans shortly. While Jeet may be unable to attend the premiere in Bangladesh, Mim will promote the film at the event.

How was it directing Kolkata's superstar Jeet in your first Indian film?

Jeet is not only a superstar, but also a wonderful human being. He came out to me, a Bangladeshi director, and showed me a lot of love and support. Working with him was an incredible joy for me. My excitement was heightened when I saw Jeet lauding me as a fantastic director to the Indian media and expressing his respect for my work.

I never felt alone while embarking on my first project abroad with a whole new crew. The actors and crew were genuinely great, and the memories made during that period will be treasured by me for the rest of my life.

Apart from directing an Indian film, you also cast Bidya Sinha Mim in a pivotal role. What made you cast her as a police officer?

Mim has risen to become one of the top actresses in Dhallywood. Mim came out as the right choice in our search for a mature actor capable of executing tough action sequences and genuinely embracing the character. Her dedication and passion for acting is visible in the movie.

What was the most challenging part of shooting for 'Manush'?

The majority of the fight sequences were filmed during the night, as per the requirement of the screenplay. Over the course of 14 consecutive days, we faced the significant challenge of shooting exclusively at night. The demanding schedule left little time for rest, as we often had to travel in the early morning hours.

Despite the difficulties, it is extremely fulfilling to know that my Bangladeshi audience will soon be able to understand the passion and toil that went into making the film.