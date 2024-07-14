I’m highly optimistic about ‘Digante Fuler Agun’: Mim

Actress Bidya Sinha Mim has been around in the entertainment industry for numerous years. Her debut film, "Amar Ache Jol" captivated audiences and marked the beginning of her successful career. She then went on to star in several more films, eventually earning a National Film Award.

The actress has also had her fair share of appearing in Indian Bengali films, receiving praise from across the border. She was involved in multiple drama productions at one point and achieved success on that front as well.

Mim is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film, "Digante Fuler Agun", directed by Wahid Tareq. The film is based on the life of Martyred Intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser, and Mim portrays the character of Panna Kaiser.

Regarding the film, Mim mentioned, "We are done shooting for the film, but some patchwork is scheduled for July 16 and 17. Only after that will the project be complete. I'm currently preparing for this patchwork."

When asked about her expectations for "Digante Fuler Agun", Mim expressed optimism, "I hope that the audience will watch the movie, as it features a beautiful story based on the life of Shahidullah Kaiser, the renowned martyred intellectual of Bangladesh. I believe the story will touch everyone profoundly, which is why my expectations are high."

She also mentioned that after the shooting, the director remarked that the shooting has been done well while praising her performance. "I consider this positive feedback to be a good sign," she admitted.

In addition to films, this former Lux Channel i Superstar winner has also acted in web-series. When asked about any upcoming web-series she stated, "I am receiving offers to star in new projects, but I intend to take on something that I truly like. I will pursue new a project only if the story and character resonate with me."

Mim mentioned that she has been quite busy lately, working on several new advertisements, "I am scheduled to shoot several more advertisements this month, and hopefully two of them will be filmed by the end of the month."

A few weeks ago, Mim was observed walking the runway alongside Shakib Khan during an event. Several years back, she acted alongside the Dhallywood superstar in two films: "Ami Neta Hobo" and "Amar Praner Priya".

When asked if there was any discussion about a new film while interacting with Shakib Khan, Mim replied, "No, there was no discussion with Shakib Khan about any new movie. We exchanged casual greetings. Besides this recent event, we had met at another event a few days ago, where we exchanged pleasantries."

In terms of her dreams for herself at this stage in her career, Mim said, "I have always aimed to be a part of meaningful work. That remains my priority. I aspire to be one with creations that will stay with the audience for years to come, as these audiences are the true spirit of an artiste."

In conclusion, Mim remarked, "My many years in showbiz have been fueled by the love of my audience. I aim to continue progressing with this same energy — moving forward hand in hand with their affection."