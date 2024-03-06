‘Poran’ to release in Star Cineplex again

Bidya Sinha Mim, Sariful Razz, and Yash Rohan starrer blockbuster film "Poran" is re-releasing in Star Cineplex on March 8 and it is scheduled to run throughout the coming week.

According to Star Cineplex, they will run the film's screening for a week, and if the audience increases with time, the number of shows will be increased as well. This information was confirmed to The Daily Star by Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of media and marketing at Star Cineplex.

The Raihan Rafi directorial project was originally released on July 10, 2022, during Eid. This film was inspired by the true events of the Rifat murder case in Borguna. It made history by achieving a hundred-day theatrical run in October of the same year of its release.

The film also stars Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Rosey Siddiqui amongst others.

"Poran" will run in three outlets of Cineplex — Bashundhara City Mall (two shows), Sony Square (four shows), and Bali Arcade (four shows).