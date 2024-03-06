TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 6, 2024 07:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 07:29 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Poran’ to release in Star Cineplex again

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 6, 2024 07:23 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 07:29 PM
‘Poran’ to release in Star Cineplex again
Photo: Collected

Bidya Sinha Mim, Sariful Razz, and Yash Rohan starrer blockbuster film "Poran" is re-releasing in Star Cineplex on March 8 and it is scheduled to run throughout the coming week.

According to Star Cineplex, they will run the film's screening for a week, and if the audience increases with time, the number of shows will be increased as well. This information was confirmed to The Daily Star by Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager of media and marketing at Star Cineplex.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Raihan Rafi directorial project was originally released on July 10, 2022, during Eid. This film was inspired by the true events of the Rifat murder case in Borguna. It made history by achieving a hundred-day theatrical run in October of the same year of its release.

‘I refused to run’: Ananta Jalil on Film Artistes Association election
Read more

‘I refused to run’: Ananta Jalil on Film Artistes Association election

The film also stars Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Rosey Siddiqui amongst others.

"Poran" will run in three outlets of Cineplex — Bashundhara City Mall (two shows), Sony Square (four shows), and Bali Arcade (four shows).

Related topic:
PoranRaihan RafiSariful RazzBidya Sinha MimYash Rohan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Poran’ to release in Canada

‘Poran’ coming to Canada in February

The people of Kolkata showered me with love during the trip: Afran Nisho

Adom

First look unveiled of Yash and Oishee starrer ‘Adam’

‘Buk Pockete Jibon’, a tale of middle-class family struggles

‘Buk Pockete Jibon’, a tale of middle-class family struggles

Rashed Mamun Apu: Rising villain of Bangladeshi cinema

4w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

চাকরির মেয়াদ শেষের ৩ দিন আগে বিদেশ সফরে গণপূর্ত সচিব

১১ মার্চ চাকরির মেয়াদ শেষ হলেও, সচিব কাজী ওয়াছি উদ্দিনের শেষ কার্যদিবস আগামীকাল বৃহস্পতিবার। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিল্পখাত

আমলাতান্ত্রিক জটিলতায় আটকে পচনশীল ব্যাগের উৎপাদন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification