Ananta Jalil opens up on ‘Operation Jackpot’, will work with ‘Paglu’ director

The film based successful guerilla operation during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, "Operation Jackpot" is going to be directed by "Paglu" famed director Rajib Biswas.

In this film, Ananta Jalil will play a prominent role, supervised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. Apart from portraying significant characters related to the Liberation War, there will be eight more actors playing various roles. The details of who will be in these diverse roles have not been disclosed yet.

Ananta Jalil told The Daily Star, "Discussions have been ongoing for quite some time regarding the movie, "Operation Jackpot". Today, I have signed the agreement for this film. I hope it will turn out well. I look forward to seeing myself in a different light in this movie."

The story of the film will revolve around the most successful guerrilla operation conducted by the naval sector during the Liberation War. The 'Operation Jackpot' campaign involved coordinated guerrilla operations in Chattogram and Mongla seaports, as well as in Chandpur and Narayanganj.