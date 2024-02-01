Ananta-Barsha to star in upcoming Masud Rana project

The enduring literary legacy of the late writer Qazi Anwar Hussain lives on through his immortal creation "Masud Rana". An upcoming film titled "Cheetah" has been written based on the author's novel "Operation Cheetah".

Star couple Ananta Jalil and Barsha have been tapped to co-star in the leading roles for this action thriller film produced by Jazz Multimedia

On Wednesday evening, the movie was officially announced at Dhaka Club in the capital. The announcement also stressed that this project marks the first collaboration between Ananta Jalil, Barsha, and Jazz Multimedia.

Rajiv Kumar Biswas will be directing the movie "Cheetah" produced by Jazz. The filming for this project is scheduled to commence in May. Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam have been chosen as shooting locations.

Prior to this, the film "MR-9: Do or Die" was produced in a collaborative effort between Bangladesh and the United States. It was also based on one of stories of the detective Masud Rana series, "Dhongsho Pahar", authored by Qazi Anwar Hussain.

Actor ABM Sumon portrayed the character of Masood Rana in "MR-9: Do or Die", which was released on August 25 last year. The movie also featured several stars from both Hollywood and Bollywood. Despite being made on a budget of Tk 83 crores, the film turned out to be a commercial failure.