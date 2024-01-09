Ananta Jalil to feature in two looks in this film

The production of the film "Operation Jackpot," with a budget of Tk 23 crores, has been in progress at FDC for several days. The narrative revolves around the remarkable guerilla operation, titled 'Operation Jackpot', executed by the naval sector during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Several prominent stars from the country are actively involved in the project. Bangladeshi director Delwar Jahan Jhantu and Indian director Rajib Kumar, are jointly directing the film with funding from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

Popular actor Ananta Jalil is featured in the movie amongst many other renowned actors and he was spotted on the second floor of FDC, last Friday – dressed up in his character's look. He was donned in a lungi-shirt combination with a gamchha around his neck, sporting a military-style haircut – a distinctive appearance his fans haven't witnessed in 14 years.

However, this time, he presented himself with a different look. This second look has a distinct and polished impression. Jalil posted images of this character on Facebook.

Ananta Jalil told The Daily Star that the unique getup he is donning for the character Wahid in "Operation Jackpot" is something the audience has never witnessed in his 14-year-long acting career. "I see the character Wahid as a special surprise for the audience. The movie, while entertaining, will also serve as a means for audiences to connect with and take pride in their history."

Meanwhile, the filming for the historical film "Operation Jackpot" produced by Swapan Chowdhury, commenced at FDC on December 29 of the previous year. He said, "Ananta Jalil's dedication has inspired me."

"In the movie, we plan to present Anant Jalil in two distinctive looks. Given the historical context of the film, the character will undergo transformations and employ diverse strategies to accomplish the mission. One portrayal will highlight a character immersed in the challenges of the era, exhibiting specific nuances in dress, movement, and speech essential for the role. Additionally, we'll present him in an upscale role, introducing changes in attire, demeanour, and dialogue," he further added.

The filming of "Operation Jackpot" commenced at FDC in the initial phase and is set to persist until January 15. Subsequently, the production will shift to India and France, encompassing four seaports, including Gazipur, for additional scenes. As part of the preliminary stage, Dhaka University has already been skillfully re-created by the accomplished builders of Bangladesh.

In addition to Ananta Jalil, the film "Operation Jackpot" also features Ilias Kanchan, Kazi Hayat, Nipun, Rebeka, Misha Sawdagor, Amit Hasan, Roshan, Nirab, Aman Reza, Emon, Joy Chowdhury, Omar Sunny, Shahidul Islam Sachchu, Don and Nader Chowdhury, among others.