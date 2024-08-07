Students including scouts managing traffic in Dhaka for 2nd day

Students continued to be in charge of traffic management as volunteers for the second consecutive day, with Ansars joining them in most intersections of the capital today.

The students, including members of Bangladesh Scouts, were seen controlling the traffic movement at Bijoy Sarani, Kakoli, Mirpur-10, Karwan Bazar, Panthapath intersections.

Photo: Palash Khan

According to several Facebook posts, students were also seen controlling traffic at Bashundhara gate, Rampura, Uttara Jashim Uddin, and many parts of Dhanmondi.

Photo: Sakeb Tahsin

They were not allowing even any vehicles including rickshaws and motorcycles to take the wrong way or the wrong lane or stand on the intersections.

Ansar members were also present at the intersections but according to eyewitnesses, students were controlling the traffic.

Photo: Palash Khan

General students and passersby were also helping students to maintain normal vehicular movement.

Former Daffodil International University's IT department student Sharif Md Rafi told The Daily Star that interested students from the university joined a Facebook group yesterday to assist other students in managing traffic flow.

Photo: Tanjeel Rezwan

Around 11:30am, he said at least 40 students of their group were working in the areas of Bashundhara, Shanir Akhra, Hatirpool, and Shahbagh. Half of the students were engaged in cleaning the roads, and the other half are managing traffic.

"We started working early in the morning to ensure that traffic moves smoothly. Hundreds of students from other institutions have joined us. In order to make use of our manpower, we have dispersed ourselves along several roads."