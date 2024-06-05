TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 5, 2024 11:31 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 11:50 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 5, 2024 11:31 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 11:50 AM
Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency
Photos: Collected

Prominent Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's leap into politics has proved to be a remarkable success. The acclaimed "Queen" actress clinched a Lok Sabha seat from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, winning by a substantial margin of 74,755 votes. 

Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency

This victory saw her defeat Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who had previously contested in two assembly elections but was vying for a parliamentary seat for the first time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency

The "Tanu Weds Manu" star triumphed over Singh, marking a significant milestone in her political journey. Despite Singh's experience in assembly elections, this was his maiden attempt at securing a parliamentary seat, making Ranaut's victory all the more noteworthy.

Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency

Since her political debut, a certain group of people have been questioning Ranaut potentially abandoning her political career due to her film industry pursuits, raising questions about her commitment. 

Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency

However, the outspoken actress dispelled these speculations, affirming her dedication to her new role. "As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' (motherland) and I will continue to serve people here… So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere," she asserted.

Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency

Following her electoral win, Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the people of Mandi via Instagram. Anupam Kher, her co-star in "Kashmir Files", congratulated her, writing, "Dearest @KanganaTeam! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard, then anything can happen! Jai Ho!"

 

On the professional front, Ranaut is set to star in "Emergency" - a biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which delves into a pivotal period in Indian history.

Related topic:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut candidacyKangana Ranaut as politicianKangana Ranaut in politicsKangana Ranaut commitment to constituencyMandi Lok Sabha electionsVikramaditya SinghHimachal Pradesh elections
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kangana Ranaut announces ‘Biggest Film’ of her career 

11m ago
Kangana Ranaut remarks on three Khans of Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut remarks on three Khans of Bollywood

7m ago
Kangana calls herself GOAT, states her as Batman of showbiz

Kangana claims herself as GOAT, calls herself 'Batman of showbiz'

8m ago

Kangana on her way to 11 consecutive flops

7m ago
‘Tejas’ trailer out: Kangana donnes roles of pilot and soldier

‘Tejas’ trailer out: Kangana donnes roles of pilot and soldier

8m ago
|মতামত

চাপে মোদি, উল্লসিত দিদি, জাগ্রত কংগ্রেস

শুধু ধর্মের কার্ড খেললেই হবে না, বিজেপিকে মানুষের অন্ন-বস্ত্র-বাসস্থান-শিক্ষার প্রতি আরও বেশি মনোযোগী হতে হবে। সরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠানকে নিয়মের বাইরে ব্যবহারের প্রবণতাও অনেকটা কমবে। ফলে, ভারতের...

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

মে মাসে রপ্তানি কমেছে ১৬ শতাংশ

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification