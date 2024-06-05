Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi, vows commitment to constituency

Prominent Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's leap into politics has proved to be a remarkable success. The acclaimed "Queen" actress clinched a Lok Sabha seat from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, winning by a substantial margin of 74,755 votes.

This victory saw her defeat Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who had previously contested in two assembly elections but was vying for a parliamentary seat for the first time.

The "Tanu Weds Manu" star triumphed over Singh, marking a significant milestone in her political journey. Despite Singh's experience in assembly elections, this was his maiden attempt at securing a parliamentary seat, making Ranaut's victory all the more noteworthy.

Since her political debut, a certain group of people have been questioning Ranaut potentially abandoning her political career due to her film industry pursuits, raising questions about her commitment.

However, the outspoken actress dispelled these speculations, affirming her dedication to her new role. "As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' (motherland) and I will continue to serve people here… So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere," she asserted.

Following her electoral win, Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the people of Mandi via Instagram. Anupam Kher, her co-star in "Kashmir Files", congratulated her, writing, "Dearest @KanganaTeam! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard, then anything can happen! Jai Ho!"

On the professional front, Ranaut is set to star in "Emergency" - a biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which delves into a pivotal period in Indian history.