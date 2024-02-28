Kangana Ranaut says her ‘nationalist’ image has taken over her ‘glorious acting career’

Kangana Ranaut has always made headlines for her keen interest in joining politics. In an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, the "Queen" actress revealed that "right now" is the perfect time for her to join the political arena.

"I've engaged in literal battles with political parties on film sets. However, that doesn't deter me; it doesn't hinder my determination to contribute to my country. If I decide to enter politics, I believe this is the appropriate time," said Kangana.

The recipient of four National Awards highlighted her pan-India representation through films, portraying characters in the South ("Thalaivii", "Chandramukhi 2"), Delhi girls ("Queen", "Tanu Weds Manu"), women from Haryana ("Tanu Weds Manu Returns"), and depicting the role of freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai in her directorial debut, "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

"I feel a profound sense of responsibility to give back to the country that has bestowed so much upon me. I have always been more of a nationalist, and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I am aware of the deep love and appreciation I receive," stated Kangana.

The actor is rumoured to support the Bhartiya Janata Party and PM Narendra Modi, having attended the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya last month.

When questioned by the media last year about contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kangana responded, "If Lord Krishna showers blessings, I will fight."

However, earlier this year, she posted on her social media handle, "I am sensitive and sensible, not political. I was often asked to join politics, but I didn't."

Kangana's upcoming project is "Emergency", her solo directorial debut, where she is all set to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.