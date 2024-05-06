Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut has once again thrown a ludicrous statement which has made audiences call her out on social media.

During a recent election rally, the actress compared herself to Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, where she claimed that she gets the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan.

"The entire country is astonished... whether I visit Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, or Manipur, the amount of love and respect I receive is overwhelming. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone in the industry receives such immense love and respect, it's me," she declared during the rally.

The video of her speech has gone viral, sparking diverse reactions from netizens. Many have made sarcastic remarks about her comparison to one of Bollywood's most revered icons, especially given her recent string of box office failures.

"Kangana's last hit film was in 2015, and since then, she has had 15 consecutive flops. And here she is comparing herself to Amitabh Bachchan," a verified parody account quipped while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

One user labeled it as "peak level of self-obsession," while another netizen described it as the "best joke of the year."

Kangana and Amitabh have not yet appeared together in a film, but both actors received National Awards in 2016. Kangana won Best Actress for "Tanu Weds Manu Returns," while Amitabh won Best Actor for "Piku." After her outstanding performances in "Queen" and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns," Amitabh sent bouquets and a letter of appreciation to Kangana.

Kangana's upcoming film "Emergency" features her portraying Indira Gandhi. The screenplay is by Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Kangana's film "Dhaakad," which didn't perform well at the box office. Alongside Kangana, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade in significant roles.