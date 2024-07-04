TV & Film
'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's epic transformation as Ashwatthama

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photos: Collected

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken on the iconic role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's ambitious project, "Kalki 2898 AD". Alongside stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Shobhana, Bachchan's portrayal is garnering attention for its depth and transformation.

Behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by his makeup artiste, Preetisheel Singh, on Instagram showcase the meticulous process of turning Bachchan into Ashwatthama. From initial makeup sessions to the final look, the images reveal the actor's journey from screen legend to mythical warrior.

Preetisheel Singh described the transformation as a blend of cinematic grandeur and mythological prowess, stating, "It was truly memorable transforming Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwathama." The makeup involved intricate silicone appliances on the cheek and forehead, enhancing Bachchan's portrayal of the legendary character.

Fans and critics alike have praised Bachchan's appearance, with one admirer commenting, "What transformation. Brilliantly done. After watching 'Kalki 2898 AD', I felt Amitabh towered above all." Another remarked, "He looks breathtaking as Ashwatthama. This is some brilliant work."

Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD", a 3D sci-fi spectacle, is receiving widespread acclaim for its unique fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata with science fiction elements. 

Released globally on June 27 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English, the film also features cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

The film marks a significant chapter in Amitabh Bachchan's illustrious career, showcasing his versatility and enduring appeal in a role that combines ancient mythology with futuristic imagination.

Kalki 2898 ADKalki 2898 AD AmitabhAmitabh Bachchan
