Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in India's Chennai late Monday night following a bout of intense abdominal pain, according to a statement by the Chennai Police.

The 73-year-old star is expected to undergo a scheduled medical procedure on Tuesday, as reported by sources to news agency PTI. They further assured that Rajinikanth's condition remains stable and under control.

Neither Rajinikanth's family nor the hospital has released an official statement regarding his condition so far.

The Deccan Herald reported that a dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring the actor's health. The elective procedure, set to be conducted on Tuesday in the Cath lab, will be overseen by renowned cardiologist Dr Sai Satish.

Back in 2020, Rajinikanth had also visited the same hospital for a routine health checkup, according to previous reports.

In 2021, the superstar underwent a carotid artery revascularisation procedure, according to an official statement released by Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.

"Rajinikanth was admitted after experiencing a sudden spell of dizziness. Following a comprehensive evaluation, doctors recommended carotid artery revascularisation," the hospital stated at the time.

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film "Vettaiyan", directed by TJ Gnanavel, is slated for release on October 10 this year. Lyca Productions has recently shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes image on their X account, showcasing Fahadh Faasil alongside legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

"Vettaiyan" marks a significant milestone as Rajinikanth's 170th film. The production house had previously unveiled the title teaser on the occasion of his 73rd birthday.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. The soundtrack for the movie has been composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander.

Revered as "Thalaivar" by his fans, Rajinikanth's previous release, "Jailer", hit theatres on August 9, 2023, and proved to be a box office sensation, earning widespread acclaim.