‘Emergency’ trailer out: ‘A Shakespearean take’ on Indira Gandhi’s life

Kangana Ranaut starrer political drama "Emergency" has dropped its trailer today. The actress portrays the role of the late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The film delves into what has been described as the "darkest times of democratic India," offering a cinematic glimpse into the period of political upheaval during Gandhi's tenure.

"Emergency", directed by Kangana Ranaut herself, features an ensemble cast including Mahima Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others.

The trailer offers a portrayal of a young Indira Gandhi's relationship with her father, the late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and her early entry into the world of politics. As the narrative unfolds, it highlights the challenges she faced during her long and tumultuous career, from wars to political unrest.

The film presents Gandhi's life as a "Shakespearean tragedy," a comparison that Ranaut herself emphasised in recent interviews.

The release date for "Emergency" has been pushed to September 6, following Ranaut's successful election campaign in the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. The actress announced the new date with a promotional poster, marking her victory in the Lok Sabha elections and her continued involvement in both politics and cinema.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films and is set against one of India's most volatile political eras. Screenplay and dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah and the score is composed by Sanchit Balhara.

In a statement, Kangana expressed her deep connection to the story, drawing parallels between the themes of "Emergency" and Shakespeare's "Macbeth". "The essence of 'Emergency' is the destruction wrought when ambition goes unchecked by moral constraints. It is undoubtedly the most sensational chapter of Indian democracy," she said, expressing her anticipation for the film's release.

In an interview with Variety, Kangana further elaborated on her interpretation of Gandhi's life, likening it to a Shakespearean tragedy. "Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It's not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film, they will realise that it is such an honest take on the 'Emergency', what led to it, and what eventually came of it," she stated.