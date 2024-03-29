TV & Film
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth confirm they are engaged, not married

Photos: Collected

Popular Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Suryanarayan have brushed aside their wedding rumours circulating on several prominent Indian newspapers and announced that they are engaged.

The announcement of their engagement comes amidst wedding rumours which caused a wave of admiration and confusion amongst their fans and admirers. 

Clearing out the air, the duo revealed their engagement via posts on both of their official Instagram accounts. The two flaunted their rings in an adorable photo. 

 

Aditi shared the photo, captioning, "He said yes! E.N.G.A.G.E.D" while Siddharth wrote, "She said YES! E.N.G.A.G.E.D".

Earlier on Wednesday, rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding did the rounds on social media and other media platforms. The reports mentioned that they tied the knot at temples in Telangana. The actress' absence from the recent Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series "Heeramandi" promotional events fueled the wedding speculation. 

The long time beaus informed that they are yet to announce the date and details of their wedding. 

