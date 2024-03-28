Bangladeshi director's film to be screened at New York's Bard College

Renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker Noman Robin's directorial feature film "Blossoms from Ash" has already earned praise at various film festivals and forums worldwide.

The film has drawn attention for its portrayal of the persecution and plight of the Rohingya community.

Noman Robin

It will be screened at the prestigious Bard College in New York on July 10, as informed by the film's director. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A session where students will have the opportunity to engage with the director.

The event will be organised by Aniruddha Mitra, the director of Bard's Global and International Studies Programme, and coordinated by visiting professor Fahmidul Haq. Both will be present at the event.

Noman Robin stated, "It's challenging yet rewarding to have the opportunity to discuss my work with college and university students because they not only praise but also critique quite well. They are curious about everything they watch."

Produced by Alex Blum, the film has been jointly sponsored by The Blum Family Foundation and Circle Media International. Sarun Manandhar has handled the cinematography of the project.

"Blossoms from Ash" has received the Special Jury Remi Award in the United States. It is also preserved as a component of PhD research at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC.

Additionally, the film has been available on the world-renowned streaming platform Apple TV since January 2024.

Filmmaker Noman Robin is currently residing in the United States and is working on his upcoming project there. This time, he is venturing into making a trilogy of films on the subject of transgender. The producer claims that such work is pioneering worldwide.