‘Love that I am still around’: Mona Singh reflects on her 20-year career

Bollywood actress Mona Singh recently reflected on her 20-year career, expressing gratitude for her journey that began with the hit TV show "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin". She believes that while one cannot change the past, one can celebrate it, and she is thankful for the "beautiful glory days" her choices have given her.

Mona Singh marked her 20th year in the industry with an "extra special" milestone, thanks to the release of three acclaimed web series: "Made in Heaven" season two on Prime Video, "Kaala Paani" on Netflix, and "Kafas" on SonyLIV.

Singh, known for her roles in films like "3 Idiots", "Laal Singh Chaddha", and the upcoming "Munjya", expressed her happiness in portraying characters with diverse shades across various mediums.

"The next step is always forward, the past is gone. You can't change it, you can celebrate it because of the choices that you have made. I'm very happy these 20 years in this industry have been so fruitful. The industry has been so giving and accepting. I love the fact I am still around and I'm now exploring OTT and films,"

Singh conveyed to PTI in an interview.

"All the releases that I had last year just made 2023 extra special. All three were loved and what was even better was that all characters were so different from one another. I'm just so grateful for these beautiful glory days that I'm witnessing. It is true that good things come to those who wait," she added.

The actress is now enjoying the exploration of the horror-comedy genre with "Munjya", a film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and set in Pune and the Konkan region.

Regarding her upcoming film, she said, "I am so happy about the fact that I'm getting to explore all different genres as an actor. This was a first for me and we shot in some very beautiful, pristine locations in the Konkan region. The script is amazing and so funny."

Based on Marathi folklore, "Munjya" narrates the tale of the titular mythical being and the turmoil it causes in Bittu's life, a character played by Abhay Verma, renowned for his role in "The Family Man". In the film, Singh portrays Pummy, an overprotective single working mother of Bittu.

The 42-year-old actress mentioned that she and director Sarpotdar collaborated closely to enrich her character in "Munjya", describing it as a "sweet, family story" with added depth.

During her heyday in the early 2000s, Singh garnered immense popularity as the beloved face of Indian television, portraying the nerdy, reliable, and scholarly character Jasmeet Walia, also known as Jassi.

The Chandigarh-born actor cherishes fond memories of the show and recalled feeling apprehensive before her character's onscreen "makeover" admitting that even her fans were "shocked" when her bespectacled Jassi transitioned to wearing contact lenses and her braces and fringes disappeared. Nevertheless, she was pleased that the makeover was depicted naturally in the storyline.

Six years after her debut on television, Singh transitioned to the big screen, starring in the 2009 blockbuster "3 Idiots". Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role, the film marked a significant milestone in her career. She reunited with Khan for the 2022 film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump".

Mona Singh's upcoming projects include the web series "Paan Parda Zarda", directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, and Prime Video's "Ma Ka Sum".